Commanders QB Sam Howell: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

With just one NFL game under his belt, it’s hard to know what 2023 has in store for Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell in his second season. What we do know is that the North Carolina product showed promise as a dual-threat signal-caller during his college days, and we also know that Washington seems poised to give him a real shot at the starting job. But will that be enough to make Howell a mainstay on fantasy football rosters this year? We take a look.

2023 Fantasy Football: Sam Howell Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Howell got his chance after the Carson Wentz experience belly-flopped. The third-stringer behind Taylor Heinicke, Howell got the start in Week 18. In that one outing, he threw for 169 yards, one touchdown and one interception against the Dallas Cowboys. He had five carries for 35 yards and a touchdown as well.

Updated Commanders outlook

With oddsmakers giving Washington a projected win total of just 6.5, the season ahead could be a slog. It’s rare for a fifth-round pick to get a shot at the starting quarterback role, but the team’s endorsement of Howell holds out at least some hope that he can be productive.

Still, while he’s atop the depth chart at quarterback, it’s not guaranteed that Howell emerges as Washington’s starting quarterback. The team acquired Jacoby Brissett in the offseason, and he could be a bridge to an early first-round selection next year.

Best-case scenario

In college, Howell had a big arm, and he wasn’t afraid to use it. While his passing needs some refinement for the pros, he could challenge teams with a natural aggressiveness down the field. He’s also got a solid group of receivers around him, led by Terry McLaurin. In his last season at UNC, Howell also ran for more than 800 yards and scored 11 rushing TDs.

In a perfect world, Howell would hang onto the starting job this season and produce enough through the air and on the ground to make him a solid backup in fantasy football with real upside as a streaming option.

Worst-case scenario

Again, there’s no guarantee Howell will earn the starting gig. Even if he does, he’ll have to hang onto the job. There’s a chance he could be overmatched with the more exposure he gets at the pro level.

Prediction

Howell’s an intriguing option if you want to take a flyer on a backup for your fantasy football roster. Even if he’s not wowing anyone, just by holding onto the starting job, his running ability gives him some upside as a fill-in in the right matchup.