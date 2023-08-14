Packers QB Jordan Love: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The Green Bay Packers will have a new look at quarterback for the 2023 season with Aaron Rodgers set to play for the New York Jets. Meanwhile, in Green Bay, we’ll finally get our first full look at Jordan Love as a starting quarterback. He was a first-round draft pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and spent the last three years behind Rodgers.

2023 Fantasy Football: Jordan Love Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Love played just four games last season, though Aaron Rodgers started all 17 regular-season games. In limited playing time, Love completed 14-of-21 passes for 195 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions. As an offense, the Packers weren’t as dominant as they have been in the past with young pass-catchers without a proven No. 1 option.

Updated Packers outlook

In addition to trading away Rodgers, the Packers lost wide receivers Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to the Jets in free agency and tight end Robert Tonyan Jr. signed with the Chicago Bears. Green Bay didn’t do much in free agency to upgrade its offense but spent second-round picks on former Oregon State Beavers tight end Luke Musgrave and Michigan State Spartans wide receiver Jayden Reed. The Packers also added former South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft in Round 3.

Best-case scenario

The Packers have some young, talented pass-catchers with second-year wide receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, in addition to Reed coming in as a rookie. If Love can get on the same page with them early, this could be a fun story to watch as the Packers enter a new era of the quarterback and wide receivers. If that happens, Love could develop into a top-10 fantasy QB.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario would be for Love to be one of the worst fantasy quarterbacks in the league. In his last full season as a starting quarterback, he threw 17 interceptions with the Utah State Aggies. The lack of a veteran pass-catcher could become an issue as the young kids try to figure things out, and the Packers could be left without a QB of the future.

Prediction

It’s difficult to know what Love is at this point with just one career start in three NFL seasons. While there’s a lot of talent, it would be nice to have a wide receiver in the room who has more than a year of experience at the pro level, and Love will have his struggles this season. He hasn’t been overly impressive in his limited experience in the league, and Love is probably not going to be much of a factor in standard fantasy leagues.