Anthony Richardson: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The Indianapolis Colts landed who they hope will be their quarterback of the future when they selected Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see how quickly Richardson can get acclimated to the pro level, and it’s possible he enters his rookie season as a backup before eventually taking over the starting role.

2023 Fantasy Football: Anthony Richardson Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Richardson played his first full season as a college football starter in 2022, and the Florida Gators finished with a 6-6 with him under center. He completed 53.8% of passes for 2,549 yards with 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Richardson also rushed for 654 yards with nine TDs.

Updated Colts outlook

Indianapolis didn’t spend big money on offensive free agents this offseason but signed Gardner Minshew, who could be used as a bridge quarterback until the franchise thinks Richardson is ready to take over. Indianapolis also spent a third-round draft pick on former North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Josh Downs.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario would be for Richardson to hit the ground running and snag the starting quarterback spot right away. He’s a strong rushing threat, which would create a high floor for his fantasy performance. There have been plenty of Cam Newton comparisons due to Richardson’s size, so he could become a major factor near the goal line.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario would be for Richardson to struggle to prove to the coaching staff he’s ready for the NFL level, and Minshew holds onto the job all season long. If the Colts are one of the surprise teams this season and have a shot at a postseason spot, it wouldn’t be crazy to see them stick with Minshew down the stretch as Richardson learns how to be a pro.

Prediction

Richardson is on track to start the season as QB1, but given his rookie status, plenty could change. Richardson only started one season at Florida, but has the tools to work his way to a top-12 fantasy quarterback. He’s got considerable rushing ability, and having that, especially near the goal line, will account for serious fantasy value. If he connects with the Colts' pass catchers, he could become a fantasy star for years to come.