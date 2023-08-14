Broncos QB Russell Wilson: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

The first season of Russell Wilson in a Denver Broncos uniform couldn’t have gone worse, and the franchise desperately hopes a change at head coach will make a significant improvement to this offense. Head coach Sean Payton is in Year 1 with the Broncos, and the first fix needs to be Wilson and the Denver passing game.

2023 Fantasy Football: Russell Wilson Profile

Recap of 2022 season

Wilson played in 15 games with the Broncos last season and completed just 60.5% of his passes, which was a career low. He finished with 3,524 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. The TD passes were also a career low, and the INTs were his second most in 12 NFL seasons.

Updated Broncos outlook

Denver spent big money on fixing the offensive line this offseason by signing San Francisco 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey to a five-year deal and Baltimore Ravens guard Ben Powers for four years. The Broncos also added backup quarterback Jarrett Stidham and running back Samaje Perine. In the draft, Denver spent its first pick on Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. with the 63rd selection overall.

Best-case scenario

The best-case scenario is simply for Wilson to look the same way he did when he played with the Seahawks. He was a strong fantasy player with Seattle, and we’ll see if the coaching change will make that significant of a jump. Obviously, the franchise realized the offensive line was an issue, but that should be fixed with how the Broncos spent their money this offseason. Denver has talent at wide receiver with Jerry Jeudy and Cortland Sutton in addition to a high pick on Sims. If the three can get on the right track, this could be a huge bounce-back season to get back into the top 10 or even the top-5 of fantasy football quarterbacks for Wilson.

Worst-case scenario

The worst-case scenario is if the 2023 version of Russell Wilson looks like the 2022 version of Russell Wilson. If Wilson doesn’t make a significant jump this fall, that’s a major issue for what the Broncos gave up for him in the Seahawks trade. The easy excuse is that last season was a coaching and offensive line problem but if we see a repeat performance, Wilson is not startable in any standard fantasy league.

Prediction

It would be a surprise to see Wilson jump into the top-5 fantasy QBs after such a poor season, but he has to be better than what we saw in 2022. Payton has proven to be an excellent offensive head coach and might be the perfect person to fix things. Wilson will be a borderline QB1 in standard fantasy football formats and a bye-week fill-in at the very least.