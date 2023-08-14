Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

It took nearly a decade, but we finally saw a fully-realized Geno Smith last season, his second year with the Seattle Seahawks, and fourth team since his NFL career started in 2013. Getting his first shot at a starting quarterback role since his first two seasons with the Jets, Smith finished as one of the top-10 scoring quarterbacks in fantasy football last year and earned a three-year contract extension.

2022 season statistics & fantasy finish

Smith threw for 4,282 yards and 30 touchdowns last season, helping propel the Seahawks to an NFC Wild Card bid. He had 11 interceptions and added 366 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground to his totals.

Seahawks offseason moves

Seattle made one big move that should really help Smith this season, drafting Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick. And while the rookie will eat into the totals for DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, an offense with three gifted pass-catchers will certainly help Smith’s production.

2023 best-case scenario

It’s not a stretch to see Smith improving on the numbers he put up last season as the Seahawks use more three-receiver sets in their offense. You don’t have to squint to see more than 30 touchdowns in Smith’s future.

2023 worst-case scenario

There are still people out there who look at Smith’s 2022 season as an outlier. He could slip back to Earth this season — when he’ll turn 33 — playing more like a league-average starter.

2023 prediction

It’s hard to look at Smith’s performance last season and think that it was just smoke and mirrors. Sure, he was helped by having a strong team around him and one of the best pass-catching duos in the NFL, but that’s not going away in 2023. Maybe Smith isn’t a top-5 fantasy quarterback this year, but he should be a reliable weekly starter in most fantasy football lineups.