Ravens QB Lamar Jackson: Fantasy football draft profile for 2023 NFL season

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson enters 2023 looking for a reset. As part of his fresh start after two injury-marred seasons, he signed a brand new five-year, $260 million contract this spring. It’s a sign that the Ravens feel confident Jackson can recapture his MVP form. If that happens, he could again be one of the most dominant producers for fantasy football lineups too.

Recap of 2022 season

For the second year in a row, injuries limited Jackson to just 12 games last season. He completed just over 62 percent of his passes for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. On the ground, he had 764 yards on 112 carries with three touchdowns.

Updated Ravens outlook

The Ravens signaled a big change to their offense when they replaced offensive coordinator Greg Roman with Todd Monken, who held the same role with the Georgia Bulldogs during back-to-back championship seasons. Monken should replace Roman’s ground-and-pound approach with a fast-paced, wide-open passing attack. The expectation is that Jackson will be doing a lot more with his arm.

To facilitate that, the Ravens added serious depth at wide receiver, signing Odell Beckham Jr. and Nelson Agholor in the offseason and using a first-round pick on wideout Zay Flowers.

Best-case scenario

Jackson’s best season as a passer came in his 2019 MVP campaign when he threw for 3,127 yards and 36 touchdowns. Those numbers came on just 401 passing attempts — in a league where it’s not unusual for quarterbacks to throw 600+ passes in a full season. With Monken’s offense, we could see top-10 passing numbers from Jackson.

The question is how much this will impact his contributions on the ground. It’s likely that his rushing totals will take a dip, but he’s too much of a playmaker to be restrained and could easily roll up half a dozen scores, even if his yardage total dips.

Worst-case scenario

It’s hard to think of a worse outcome for Jackson than what we’ve seen over the last two seasons. But if the injuries have taken a bigger toll than we realize, there’s the possibility that his numbers look similar. Or, worse, more emphasis on passing the ball could open him up to more turnovers.

Prediction

Jackson’s too good of a player to be held back, so it’s reasonable to expect him to put up numbers that should once again make him a top-10 quarterback in fantasy. Given the team’s commitment to its new passing game, we should definitely see an uptick in his production throwing the ball. Even if it takes Jackson a year or so to reach his ceiling in this new offense, the floor should be high enough to keep him in your lineups each week.