The SAG-AFTRA strike has been rolling on for the last month and it has resonated across all aspects of popular culture. That includes pro wrestling, where CM Punk was spotted wearing a strike shirt during last night’s episode of AEW Collision.

CM Punk is wearing a 'SAG-AFTRA on Strike' t-shirt on #AEWCollision tonight. pic.twitter.com/hgmC1SUZ85 — Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo (@_denisesalcedo) August 13, 2023

