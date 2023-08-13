Neymar set to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is set to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal has been advancing over the last few days and is in the closing stages, with the expectation that Neymar will ultimately make the move to the Middle East.

Neymar Jr and Al Hilal deal, advancing to the final stages. Not done yet but close between all parties



It’s been an interesting summer for Neymar, who has been in transfer rumors for a while despite being a regular in PSG’s starting XI. He had a phenomenal 2022-23 campaign with the club, although another Champions League failure meant a fracture within the team. Lionel Messi already departed for MLS, and Kylian Mbappe seems set to leave for Real Madrid. PSG had no reason to retain Neymar as he entered his 30s.

For Neymar, this represents a huge payday and a chance to be the face of an emerging league. The Saudi Pro League got a big boost with Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence, and has added several notable players this summer like N’Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane. Neymar is another big-name addition to a league that could become a big viewership magnet in the coming years.