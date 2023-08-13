 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Neymar set to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal

The Brazil and PSG star is heading to Saudi Arabia.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors v Paris Saint-Germain - Preseason Friendly
Neymar Jr of Paris Saint-Germain in action during the preseason friendly between Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors and Paris Saint-Germain at Busan Asiad Stadium on August 03, 2023 in Busan, South Korea.
Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Paris Saint-Germain Football/PSG via Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar is set to join Saudi Pro League club Al Hilal, according to Fabrizio Romano. The deal has been advancing over the last few days and is in the closing stages, with the expectation that Neymar will ultimately make the move to the Middle East.

It’s been an interesting summer for Neymar, who has been in transfer rumors for a while despite being a regular in PSG’s starting XI. He had a phenomenal 2022-23 campaign with the club, although another Champions League failure meant a fracture within the team. Lionel Messi already departed for MLS, and Kylian Mbappe seems set to leave for Real Madrid. PSG had no reason to retain Neymar as he entered his 30s.

For Neymar, this represents a huge payday and a chance to be the face of an emerging league. The Saudi Pro League got a big boost with Cristiano Ronaldo’s presence, and has added several notable players this summer like N’Golo Kante, Jordan Henderson and Sadio Mane. Neymar is another big-name addition to a league that could become a big viewership magnet in the coming years.

