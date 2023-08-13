Anakin Skywalker addresses his padawan in new Ahsoka TV spot

For the first time in live-action, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) has spoken to his padawan Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson).

In a new 45-second TV spot released early Sunday, we see relatively little new footage from the upcoming Ahsoka Disney+ series, however, we do get a major development in Christensen’s Anakin speaking to Ahsoka for the first time.

In the spot, dubbed “Force” we see Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) address Ahsoka prior to their duel we’ve seen bits of in previous trailers. He says everyone in the Order knew Anakin but few lived to see what he became with shots of Anakin as a padawan from the recent Obi-Wan Kenobi limited series followed by archival footage of Darth Vader rising in Revenge of the Sith. We once again hear Ahsoka note that she left Anakin and the Order before the end of the Clone Wars.

However, that is followed by brand new audio of Christensen as Anakin dubbed over mostly previously-seen footage telling Ahsoka that in this war, referring to the Clone Wars, she will face more than just droids and as her master, it is his responsibility to prepare her for this. He goes on to tell her that he won’t always be there to look out for her, but he tells her not to be afraid and to trust her instincts. Then the kicker: “I know you can do this, Ahsoka.”

Wow.

We’ve known Christensen has been rumored to be involved in this project in some form, but I’m still somewhat surprised Lucasfilm would be willing to give away anything new involving Christensen’s Skywalker before the series debuts — in a 45-second TV spot, no less, not even a full trailer. However, this does strongly suggest that we’ll be seeing a Clone Wars flashback involving at least Anakin and Ahsoka. Could we also see Obi-Wan or other Clone Wars-era Jedi? Who knows, but it certainly leaves the door open.

Also noteworthy is the line, “A new Jedi will rise,” seen during the spot. Is this referring to Ahsoka finally becoming a full-fledged Jedi after abandoning her training during the Clone Wars? Or is it referring to someone else, like a returned Ezra Bridger or even perhaps Sabine Wren, who we saw training with Ahsoka in another recent 30-second TV spot.

Nonetheless, hearing Christensen as Skywalker address Ahsoka certainly will get the fanbase, especially Clone Wars fans, even more hyped in advance of the series’ two-episode debut on August 23.

