Pick on the Total for Angels-Astros on August 13

The Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros wrap up their series in Texas on Sunday and will look to close out the series with some fireworks at the plate.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Houston Astros (-155, 9)

Entering the weekend, the Astros have been the top scoring team in the American League since the beginning of June, averaging 5.2 runs per game while the Angels have been third in runs per game in that span with over 4.8 runs per game and leading the American League in home runs with over 1.6 per game in that span.

Looking to shut down the Angels offense is Astros starting pitcher Jose Urquidy, who is making his second start since April after a long stint on the injured list and overall this season has a 6.20 ERA and fielding independent of 6.01 with two home runs and 3.8 walks per nine innings allowed.

Urquidy was not in good form in his first start since coming off of the injured last allowing five runs in 3 1/3 innings while Angels starting pitcher Chase Silseth enters Sunday having allowed two runs or fewer in three straight starts, but appears due for regression.

Silseth has made 12 total appearances this season with just four of them being starts, and while his ERA is 3.72, his fielding independent is more than a point higher at 4.83 with 1.7 home runs and four walks per nine innings allowed.

The Angels back up Silseth with a bullpen that overall this season is 22nd in the league in ERA and since July 4, had a 5.73 ERA entering the weekend, which is the third-worst mark in the league in that span.

With both offenses firing on all cylinders coupled with Urquidy’s struggles and an inevitable step back for Silseth coming, those in Houston will be treated to a high scoring game on Sunday.

The Play; Angels vs. Astros Over 9