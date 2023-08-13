Picks, predictions for Braves vs. Mets on Sunday, August 13

The Atlanta Braves (75-41) and New York Mets (52-65) will wrap up their four-game divisional series this evening. First pitch set for 7:10 p.m. ET at Citi Field in Queens, New York. Yonny Chirinos (5-4, 4.83 ERA) will step on the hill for the Braves and go up against Mets starter Kodai Senga (8-6, 3.24 ERA).

Atlanta absolutely embarrassed New York in yesterday’s doubleheader, eviscerating the Mets in a 21-3 blowout in Game 1 before shutting them out 6-0 in the nightcap. Ozzie Albies had a big day all around for the Braves, combining to go 5-9 with two home runs and eight RBI through both games. The Mets have been outscored 34-3 in this series heading into tonight’s finale.

The Braves enter the game as -135 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Mets are +114 underdogs. The run total is set at 9.5.

Braves-Mets picks: Sunday, August 13

Injury report

Braves

Out: SP Kyle Wright (shoulder), SP Kolby Allard (shoulder), RP Nick Anderson (shoulder), RP Jesse Chavez (shin), RP Dylan Lee (shoulder), OF Sam Hilliard (heel), RP Daysbel Hernandez (forearm), SS Ehire Adrianza (elbow)

Mets

Out: OF Starling Marte (groin), 2B Luis Guillorme (calf)

Starting pitchers

Chirinos is making his fourth start for the Braves since being claimed off waivers last month and will try to produce a quality outing this evening. He has yielded 13 earned runs off 19 hits through 13.2 innings with the club, but has been backed up by the Braves’ explosive bats in each of those starts. No. 2 hitters are batting .412 against him this season, so he’ll need to be extra careful against the top of the Mets lineup tonight.

Senga has been of the bright spots for the Mets in their recent struggles, posting a quality start in four of his last six outings. He picked up the win against the Cubs last Monday, yielding just two earned runs through 6.0 innings and registering six strikeouts in the outing. The NL All-Star has been comfortable at home this season, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.45 ERA at Citi Field this season.

Over/Under pick

The Mets have been in an offensive rut all weekend and have the opportunity to break out of it with a shaky starter like Chirinos taking the mound. A good night at the plate combined with the Braves’ fireworks should lead to the over being hit in this one.

Pick: Over 9.5

Moneyline pick

It has not been a good weekend for the Mets as they continue to plummet near the bottom of the NL East standings. However, tonight’s game is a chance to somewhat salvage this disaster of a series and they have a pitching matchup that plays into their favor. I’ll lean with N.Y. to avoid a full, four-game sweep here.

Pick: Mets