Picks, predictions for Orioles vs. Mariners on Sunday, August 13

The Baltimore Orioles (72-45) and Seattle Mariners (63-53) will wrap up their three-game weekend series this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. A pair of young righties will step on the mound to do battle as Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.19 ERA) for the Orioles will go up against M’s starter Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.20).

Both teams have split the first two games of this series and Baltimore was able to edge Seattle in a 1-0 extra-inning nailbiter last night. Ryan Mountcastle finally broke the scoreless tie by knocking home Cedric Mullins with a single in the top of the 10th. It was a special night for the Mariners as they inducted legendary ace Felix Hernandez into the team Hall of Fame. In a bit of cruel irony, there was no more fitting way to pay tribute to King Felix’s time with the M’s than starter George Kirby tossing a complete-game shutout and still not coming out with the win.

Today’s game is a virtual pick ‘em on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook with the Orioles at -112 and Mariners at -108. The run total is set at 8.

Orioles-Mariners picks: Sunday, August 13

Injury report

Orioles

Out: SP John Means (elbow/back), RP Austin Voth (elbow), OF Aaron Hicks (hamstring), RP Dillon Tate (forearm), RP Danny Coulombe (biceps)

Mariners

Out: SP Marco Gonzales (elbow), SS JP Crawford (concussion), SP Bryan Woo (forearm), RP Penn Murfee (elbow), OF Jarred Kelenic (foot)

Starting pitchers

Bradish has produced several quality outings for the O’s for the past two months and will try to secure the team a series victory at T-Mobile Park this afternoon. His start in last Sunday’s outing vs. the Mets was short but productive as he registered five strikeouts in 4.2 innings while yielding no earned runs. He has been more vulnerable on the road than at home as he enters today’s contest with an away ERA of 4.06.

Miller was able to shake a pair of poor starts by dominating the Angels last Sunday. Through 5.0 full innings, the rookie put down 10 batters on strikes while yielding just one earned run off five hits. T-Mobile Park is where he’s been at his best this season, posting a 5-2 record with a 3.49 ERA and an opposing batting average of .202.

Over/Under pick

Both games this series have been opposites in terms of runs scored with 11 runners crossing home plate on Friday and just one coming across in last night’s contest. We’ll most likely get something in the middle this afternoon as both starters have been great, but not totally flawless on the mound for their respective teams. Take the under.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Despite maintaining the best record in the American League, Baltimore has actually struggled mightily at the plate for the past week. Orioles batters are collectively hitting a poor .194 at the plate with a .613 OPS. They somehow managed to brush off a pitching gem by Kirby last night and most likely won’t have the same luck this afternoon.

Pick: Mariners