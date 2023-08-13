Picks, predictions for Rockies vs. Dodgers on Sunday, August 13

The Colorado Rockies (45-72) and Los Angeles Dodgers (70-46) will wrap up their four-game weekend series this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Today’s pitching matchup will be a battle of lefties as Kyle Freeland (4-12, 4.84 ERA) will step on the mound for the Rockies and go up against Julio Urias (9-6, 4.39 ERA) for the Dodgers.

L.A. has taken the first three games of this series and will look to grow its commanding lead at the top of the NL West by completing the sweep today. The Dodgers have held the Rockies to just a single run in each game this weekend and that was the case in last night’s 4-1 victory. James Outman’s two-run homer in the second inning broke an early tie and L.A. never looked back.

The Dodgers enter the game as -340 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rockies are +270 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Rockies-Dodgers picks: Sunday, August 13

Injury report

Rockies

Day-To-Day: SP Noah Davis (undisclosed)

Out: OF Kris Bryant (finger), SP Chase Anderson (shoulder), DH Charlie Blackmon (hand), RP Lucas Gilbreath (elbow), RP Matt Carasiti (shoulder), RP Nick Mears (oblique), OF Sean Bouchard (biceps)

Dodgers

Day-To-Day: DH J.D. Martinez (hamstring), OF Mookie Betts (illness)

Out: SP Walker Buehler (elbow), SP Jimmy Nelson (elbow), SP Michael Grove (lat), RP Shelby Miller (neck), SS Gavin Lux (knee), OF Jonny Deluca (hamstring), OF Jake Marisnick (hamstring)

Starting pitchers

Freeland’s starts have been a mixed bag over the past month, but he was able to put together a quality outing against the Brewers last Tuesday. He gave up eight hits through 6.0 innings, but limited the damage to just three runs and the Rockies were able to go on to win 7-3 in extra innings. He’s been able to limit this Dodgers lineup to a collective .240 batting average for his career, so he will try to keep them off kilter this afternoon.

Urias has been excellent so far this month as he’s picked up the win in both of his starts. Through 11 combined innings in both outings, he has K’d 10 batters while giving up no runs off seven hits. It has been extremely difficult for opposing hitters to crack him at Dodger Stadium this season, as he boasts a home record of 6-1 with a 2.22 ERA and an opponent batting average of .200.

Over/Under pick

Colorado’s hitting numbers have only gone down during this series as the team is hitting an abysmal .149 with a .496 OPS over its last six games. That will not be helped when going up against a tough lefty like Urias this afternoon, so hammer the under.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

Los Angeles has benefitted from San Francisco and Arizona floundering as of late and this series has allowed for it to build up a sizeable lead at the top of the division. It hasn’t taken much for the Dodgers to control this series and I think they finish off the four-game sweep this afternoon.

Pick: Dodgers