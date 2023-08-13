Picks, predictions for Rangers vs. Giants on Sunday, August 13

The Texas Rangers (70-47) and San Francisco Giants (62-55) will wrap up their weekend interleague series this afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Dane Dunning (9-4, 3.21 ERA) will get the start for the Rangers and will go up against Logan Webb (9-9, 3.38 ERA) for the Giants.

After taking the first two games of this series, Texas will go for the sweep this afternoon and try to maintain the slim cushion it has at the top of the AL West standings. Mitch Garver led the effort in last night’s 9-3 victory, going 3-5 with three RBI. San Francisco was not able to capitalize on what turned out to be a bullpen night for the Rangers.

The Giants enter the game as -125 favorites on the moneyline over at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Rangers are +105 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.

Rangers-Giants picks: Sunday, August 13

Injury report

Rangers

Out: SP Nathan Eovaldi (elbow), C Jonah Heim (wrist), DH Brad Miller (hamstring), 3B Josh Jung (thumb), OF Travis Jankowski (paternity)

Giants

Day-To-Day: RP Keaton Winn (elbow), RP Darien Nunez (elbow), SS Marco Luciano hamstring)

Out: OF Mitch Haniger (forearm), SP Antony DeSclafani (elbow), OF Mike Yastrzemski (hamstring), OF Luis Gonzalez (back), RP John Brebbia (hand), OF AJ Pollock (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Dunning has been reliable on the mound for the Rangers and the team has won in both of his starts this month. He delivered a quality start against the A’s last Monday, yielding three earned runs off five hits through 6.0 full innings while striking out six batters in the process. The righty has not been intimidated by road environments this season, posting a 3.19 ERA while holding opponents to a .241 batting average during starts away from Globe Life Field.

The Giants have also emerged victorious in Webb’s previous two starts and they are hoping that he can help break them out of their funk this afternoon. Through 12.2 innings in those starts, he has yielded just three earned runs while setting 11 batters down on strikes. Webb has been tough to crack at home this season, posting a 2.23 ERA while limiting opposing hitters to a .226 batting average.

Over/Under pick

This is a battle of two starters who have been tough to crack and it could be a struggle for both lineups to get rolling this afternoon. I’d lean with the under in this one as it should most likely be a race to four runs for both squads.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The last week has been a struggle for the Giants as they’ve lost six out of their last seven contests. Having Webb on the mound is a perfect starting point to break out of this funk and I think they will scrap and claw their way to a win here, avoiding the sweep.

Pick: Giants