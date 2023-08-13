Picks, predictions for Angels vs. Astros on Sunday, August 13

The Los Angeles Angels take on the Houston Astros in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, August 13. First pitch is scheduled for 2:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park. Chase Silseth (3-1, 3.72 ERA) will take the mound for the Angels, and José Urquidy (2-2, 6.10 ERA) will pitch for the Astros.

The Astros are -148 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Angels coming in at +124. The total is set at 9.

Angels-Astros picks: Sunday, August 13

Injury report

Angels

Out: OF Mike Trout (wrist), 3B Gio Urshela (pelvis) SS Zach Neto (back), 3B Anthony Rendon (shin), SP Griffin Canning (calf), SP Jose Suarez (shoulder), RP Chris Devenski (hamstring), C Max Stassi (personal/hip), OF Taylor Ward (facial fracture), RP Ben Joyce (elbow), RP Reynaldo Lopez (bereavement), C Logan O’Hoppe (shoulder), RP Sam Bachman (shoulder), OF Jo Adell (oblique)

Astros

Day-To-Day: 1B José Abreu (back), OF Chas McCormick (knee), RP Phil Maton (elbow)

Out: DH Michael Brantley (shoulder), SP Lance McCullers (forearm)

Starting pitchers

Chase Silseth vs. José Urquidy

Silseth has recently begun to be a consistent figure in the starting rotation for Los Angeles, and it’s going well. He finished July with an ERA of 1.69 for the month, recording 14 strikeouts over 10.2 innings pitched. In his latest game, he pitched seven innings against the Mariners. He conceded two earned runs and recorded 12 strikeouts.

Urquidy recently returned to the lineup for the first time since April, and it didn’t go very smoothly. He lasted just 3.1 innings on the mound against the Yankees and let up five earned runs. He walked three batters and recorded just a single strikeout.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were both 14. The Angels have struggled to make contact as of late, but as they face a struggling Urquidy, this is a good chance to get back on track. Houston has had no problem with runs, though Silseth should be able to limit their momentum from the last two days. Both teams rank in the top 10 in runs per game in the MLB.

Pick: Over 9

Moneyline pick

The Astros have won each of the first two games of the series with a score of 11-3. However, I think the Angels can pull the third one out on the road. Urquidy did not look ready for his return in his latest start, while Silseth has been very solid as of late for the Angels. The Angels may have seen some low-scoring games in this series, but they rank in the top 10 in runs per game in MLB, and I like their chances here.

Pick: Angels +124