Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Marlins on Sunday, August 13

The New York Yankees take on the Miami Marlins in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, August 13. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 p.m. ET from LoanDepot Park. Gerrit Cole (10-3, 2.75 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, and Eury Pérez (5-4, 2.79 ERA) will pitch for the Marlins.

The Yankees are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Marlins coming in at +105. The total is set at 7.

Yankees-Marlins picks: Sunday, August 13

Injury report

Yankees

Day to day: INF DJ LeMahieu (calf)

Out: SP Carlos Rodon (hamstring), 1B Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion symptoms), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf)

Marlins

Out: RP JT Chargois (ribs)

Starting pitchers

Gerrit Cole vs. Eury Pérez

Cole is one of the best in the game right now. He kicked off August with a home outing against the Rays, lasting seven innings on the mound. He allowed two earned runs and recorded eight strikeouts. He then hit the road against the White Sox and struggled a bit, letting up four earned runs in seven innings and recording three strikeouts.

Pérez saw his season get off to an excellent start in May and June, but he has seriously struggled in July and August. He has started just three games since the beginning of July, adding up 11 innings on the mound in those starts. In that time, Pérez has conceded 15 hits and 11 earned runs while striking out 14 batters.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 13 and 4. I think the first was a fluke — both teams rank in the bottom third in runs per game in MLB, and with Cole taking the mound, the already struggling Marlins offense won’t be finding much traction. The Yankees haven’t excelled against right-handers this year, either.

Pick: Under 7

Moneyline pick

The Yankees won the first game of the series, 9-4, and the Marlins took the second, 3-1. With this pitching mismatch, I have to go with the Yankees. The Marlins have already struggled on offense since the All-Star break, and facing Cole will not be the solution to their issues. Pérez has been disastrous as of late, and the Yankees should be able to give Cole enough run support to get over the top.

Pick: Yankees -125