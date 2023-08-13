Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Blue Jays on Sunday, August 13

The Chicago Cubs take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, August 13. First pitch is scheduled for 1:37 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Jameson Taillon (7-6, 5.17 ERA)will take the mound for the Cubs, and Hyun Jin Ryu (0-1, 4.00 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are -122 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cubs coming in at +102. The total is set at 9.

Cubs-Blue Jays picks: Sunday, August 13

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (hip), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), RP Brandon Hughes (hip)

Blue Jays

Day to day: C Danny Jansen (hand)

Out: RP Jordan Romano (back), SS Bo Bichette (knee), OF Kevin Kiermaier (elbow), RP Trevor Richards (neck)

Starting pitchers

Jameson Taillon vs. Hyun Jin Ryu

Taillon had a solid July, finishing with an ERA under 3.00 for the month. In August, he started things off with a home outing against the Reds. He pitched five innings, conceding two earned runs and recording five strikeouts. He then hit the road against the Mets, letting up two runs in seven innings and recording seven strikeouts. He earned this win in both starts.

Ryu recently returned from the IL after recovering from surgery this season. He has pitched just two games this season. He allowed nine hits and four runs in five innings against the Orioles in his return. He then kept Cleveland hitless and run-less over four innings, recording two strikeouts. He exited early after getting injured.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the first two games were 8 and 9. The Blue Jays’ batting lineup has struggled to find the ball, earning just 10 runs in their last five games. Taillon has been looking very solid for the Cubs as of late, and while Ryu had to leave his latest outing early, he was off to a very good start.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Cubs are approaching the NL Central lead as they continue to win. They have won both games in this series against Toronto, 6-2 and 5-4, as the Northsiders dig into this winning streak. Can the Cubs sweep on the road? I think the answer is yes. Taillon has been looking better and better over the last few weeks, and Ryu is still readjusting to the game after his Tommy John surgery. The Cubbies are rolling, and it’s going to be tough to stop them.

Pick: Cubs +102