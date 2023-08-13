Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Phillies on Sunday, August 13

The Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, August 13. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Sonny Gray (5-5, 3.18 ERA) will take the mound for the Twins, and Ranger Suárez (2-5, 3.96 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies.

The Phillies are -118 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Twins coming in at -102. The total is set at 8.5.

Twins-Phillies picks: Sunday, August 13

Injury report

Twins

Out: 3B Royce Lewis (oblique), 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (shoulder), DH Byron Buxton (hamstring), SP Joe Ryan (groin), 1B/3B Jose Miranda (shoulder), RP Brock Stewart (elbow)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Christian Pache (elbow), OF Brandon Marsh (knee)

Starting pitchers

Sonny Gray vs. Ranger Suárez

Gray struggled a bit in July, adding up a 4.85 ERA for the month. He’s gotten off to a good start in August, though, with two back-to-back starts on the road. He has pitched 13 innings this month over two starts, and has allowed four earned runs in that time frame while recording an impressive 18 strikeouts.

Suárez also struggled in July, with a 6.11 ERA for the month, but has already shown improvement come August. In his latest start, he allowed two earned runs in 5.2 innings against Washington, recording five strikeouts. Before that, he allowed one earned run on the road against Miami over 6.1 innings. However, he also let up 10 hits in that start.

Over/Under pick

We’ve seen some big-hitting games from each team in this series, and both of these offenses have had their moments this season. Neither team ranks in the too 10 in runs per game in MLB, but given the way this series has gone, as well as Suárez’s recent struggles at home, I’ll take the over here.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Phillies took the first game, 13-2, and the Twins took the second, 8-1. I’m going to take the Twins here to ride with yesterday’s momentum and take this road series. Gray has the ability and consistency to stifle this hot Phillies offense that already took a hit yesterday, while Suárez has not been nearly as consistent. The Phillies may also be tired, as this is their seventh game in six days. The Twins might see a closer game today than either of the first two, but I like them to pull this one out.

Pick: Twins -102