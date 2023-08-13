Picks, predictions for Tigers vs. Red Sox on Sunday, August 13

The Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox in the final game of a three-game series on Sunday, August 13. First pitch is scheduled for 12:05 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Eduardo Rodríguez (8-5, 2.75 ERA) will take the mound for the Tigers, and Kutter Crawford (5-6, 3.80 ERA) will pitch for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are -135 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers coming in at +114. The total is set at 9.5.

Tigers-Red Sox picks: Sunday, August 13

Injury report

Tigers

Out: RP Will Vest (knee), RP Mason Englert (hip)

Red Sox

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), RP Joely Rodríguez (hip), SP/RP Corey Kluber (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Eduardo Rodríguez vs. Kutter Crawford

Rodríguez has been solid in the month of August. He kicked things off with a six-inning road start against the Pirates, in which he let up two earned runs and recorded five strikeouts. When the Tigers headed home, he faced the Twins, and kept them runless over seven innings, recording five strikeouts yet again.

Crawford also had a strong start to the month, keeping the Mariners runless on the road over five innings. He struggled in his latest start, though, letting up three earned runs in 3.1 innings in a home start against the Royals. He recorded two walks and six strikeouts. Earlier this season, Crawford faced the Tigers, conceding one earned run in five innings.

Over/Under pick

The totals of the last two games were 7 and 8, and I don’t think that we’ll see a big enough shift in that number to hit the over. Crawford and Rodríguez are both very solid on the mound, and the Tigers rank near-last in runs per game in MLB. The Red Sox have averaged just 3.2 runs per game in their last five home games.

Pick: Under 9.5

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox took the first game of the series, 5-2, and the Tigers took the second, 6-2. This matchup is interesting — the Red Sox are certainly the better team here, but the Tigers have found something to hold onto lately. They’ve now won four of their last five games, and Rodríguez has been fantastic on the mound for Detroit. The Red Sox have not been scoring at their usual rate as of late, and I’m going with the underdogs here to take the series.

Pick: Tigers +114