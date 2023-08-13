Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Sunday, August 13

A full MLB Sunday plus a rain-induced doubleheader means a whopping 16 games on the docket this afternoon — and a whole bunch of pitching options for your fantasy baseball squads. This afternoon’s slate features top-line names (Gerrit Cole, Julio Urias, Dylan Cease), up-and-comers (Eury Perez, Tanner Bibee), under-the-radar arms and everything in between. And as always, we’re here to help break it all down with recommendations on who to start, who to sit and who to stream off the waiver wire.

Starting pitcher rankings for Sunday, August 13

Pitchers to stream

Seth Lugo, San Diego Padres — Lugo had one nightmare inning derail his last start against the Dodgers, but the righty had been on a roll prior to that, with six earned runs and 24 strikeouts in 20 innings across his three previous starts. His curveball is capable of chewing up outs, and he should be in for a solid outing facing off against a Diamondbacks lineup that’s been slumping badly of late.

Kutter Crawford, Boston Red Sox — The Tigers struggle mightily against right-handed pitching, especially right-handed breaking stuff, which should mean a big day for Crawford and his cutter/slider combo. The righty has flashed big strikeout potential in the past and has generally performed against the weaker offenses he’s gone up against since entering Boston’s rotation.

And now, without further ado, here are your full starting pitcher rankings for fantasy baseball on Sunday, August 13.