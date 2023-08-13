Colt McCoy vs. Clayton Tune: Latest updates on QB battle from Cardinals training camp

The Arizona Cardinals find themselves in the midst of a quarterback battle. Kyler Murray is still the unquestioned starter, but only when healthy. The return timeline for Murray coming back from his torn ACL suffered last December remains unclear. He is expected to miss at least the beginning of the regular season, if not several weeks. Thus, Arizona needs a substitute starter, with Colt McCoy and Clayton Tune, the likeliest candidates.

2023 Cardinals Training Camp

QB Battle: Colt McCoy vs. Clayton Tune

McCoy has experience on his side. He has been a quarterback in the NFL since 2010 and has 55 career games under his belt, including 12 for the Cardinals. McCoy has thrown for 7,975 yards with 34 touchdowns and 32 interceptions to this point of his career.

While the soon-to-be 37-year-old McCoy is nearing the end of his football playing career, Tune’s professional career is just starting. The 24-year-old was drafted out of Houston in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. While playing five years for the Cougars, Tune completed 63.9% of his 1,497 passes for 11,994 yards with 104 touchdowns and 41 interceptions. He isn’t considered a dual-threat quarterback, but he still had 1,248 rushing yards and 15 rushing touchdowns at Houston.

Who has the edge?

McCoy has the experience which should give him the early edge over a rookie fifth-round pick.

In the Cardinals’ 18-17 win over the Broncos, McCoy got the start and looked fine, hitting all four of his passes for a measly 17 yards. Tune, who has already surpassed David Blough on the depth chart, looked promising, finishing with 135 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in his pro debut.

Depending on Murray’s health, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both QBs get playing time in what’s essentially a rebuilding season in Arizona.