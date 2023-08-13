Desmond Ridder vs. Taylor Heinicke: Latest updates on QB battle from Falcons training camp

The Atlanta Falcons drafted Desmond Ridder out of Cincinnati in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He spent his rookie year playing behind Marcus Mariota, and the Falcons went 7-10. Mariota was released by the Falcons, but they aren’t quite ready to bet all their chips on Ridder quite yet. Atlanta brought in Taylor Heinicke out of Washington, who has served as a starter for the majority of the last two NFL seasons.

Heinicke passed for over 1,800 yards over nine games last season, completing 12 touchdown passes and throwing six interceptions. Ridder had a 63.5% completion rate last season over four games, connecting on 73 passes for 708 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

Will the veteran underdog or the up-and-comer win this QB battle? Let’s take a look at how things are going in training camp.

2023 Falcons Training Camp

QB Battle: Desmond Ridder vs. Taylor Heinicke

Head coach Arthur Smith said that he was happy with Ridder’s progress, stating, “I do think his decision-making has been pretty damn good. His techniques have certainly improved, too.” Reports out of Falcons training camp describe Ridder as solid and consistent, if not outstanding. Atlanta seems to be committed to making Ridder their franchise QB — he even got a shoutout from franchise owner Arthur Blank, who declared the second-year the “QB of the future.”

Heinicke has been doing Heinicke things — he controls the ball well, and has been turning it over less than Ridder during training camp. Per training camp reports, he has also been more aggressive with his passing choices than Ridder, who still seems to be playing it on the safe side for now.

Who has the edge? The Falcons seem committed to going with Ridder for now and building off their draft investment, but we’ll see how he does on a major stage in the fall. Heinicke has been here before, waiting in the wings for his turn to show out. I think Ridder begins the season with the starting job, but he’ll have to earn it every week to keep Smith from sending the more experienced Heinicke in.