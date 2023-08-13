Sam Howell vs. Jacoby Brissett: Latest updates on QB battle from Commanders training camp

The Commanders drafted Sam Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft to serve as a backup to Carson Wentz. When the Wentz experience wasn’t working, they turned to their ever-trusty backup in Taylor Heinicke. Howell ended up playing in just a single game, passing for 169 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Cowboys.

With Heinicke gone, will Howell assume his spot as the successor in the starting position? He is listed first on the depth chart, ahead of Jacoby Brissett, who the Commanders acquired from the Browns. Brissett did a serviceable job last year for Cleveland during Deshaun Watson’s suspension. He went 4-7 as a starter and passed for over 2,600 yards.

The Commanders have not officially named a starting quarterback yet, so let’s take a look at the ins and outs of this QB battle.

2023 Commanders Training Camp

QB Battle: Sam Howell vs. Jacoby Brissett

Offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy recently said of Howell: “Sam’s actually doing a hell of a job. I’ve seen the growth.” Head coach Ron Rivera said of Brissett: “I’ve said a couple [of] times, don’t sleep on Jacoby, he’s done a nice job as well. I mean, we got some really good quarterback play going on right now.”

The Commanders gave Brissett first-team reps earlier this week, but the job looks like it’s Howell’s to lose. Things may have been different if Washington had been able to keep Heinicke around, but this will be Howell’s chance to prove himself. Reports of Howell’s success at training camp have been mostly full of ups and downs, good days and bad days and general inconsistency. However, Rivera seems to be giving him the nod as the starter, as they had to fit Brissett’s reps in with the starters on Monday, implying a change in the regular schedule.

Who has the edge? Howell should have the edge to start this season. Brissett was fine with the Browns, but not good enough to forgo the QB that the Commanders have invested in thus far. While Rivera is certainly counting on Brissett as a solid veteran backup who can step in if need be, Howell will get the first shot at starting this fall — even if Rivera won’t say it yet.

Both passers played well in their first preseason game.

Howell got the start and finished 9-of-12 for 77 yards and a touchdown pass while Brissett completed six of his 10 passes for 75 yards and an interception.