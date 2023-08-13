Bryce Young vs. Andy Dalton: Latest updates on QB battle from Panthers training camp

The Carolina Panthers made a big move in the 2023 NFL Draft by trading up to the No. 1 overall pick. They used it to select Alabama QB Bryce Young as the quarterback of the team’s future. Carolina recognized the professional inexperience of Young and signed veteran Andy Dalton to complement the rookie.

2023 Panthers Training Camp

QB Battle: Bryce Young vs. Andy Dalton

The Panthers are entering a new era. Former head coach Matt Rhule was fired midseason, and Frank Reich was hired to replace him. With Reich came a whole new coaching staff. After the team traded away RB Christian McCaffrey and WR DJ Moore and let QBs Baker Mayfield, P.J. Walker and Sam Darnold all walk in free agency, the offense was overhauled.

As Reich inherits a young team looking to compete in the NFC South, he clarified one thing. He didn’t want any sort of quarterback distractions heading into training camp. On the first day of the team’s camp, Reich named Young the starter quarterback for Carolina.

Who has the edge? Young has been named the starting quarterback by the head coach. Barring an abysmal performance in the preseason that shows he isn’t ready for game action or an injury, Young should be expected to be the starter until we are told otherwise.