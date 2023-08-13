Anthony Richardson vs. Gardner Minshew: Latest updates on QB battle from Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts are used to seeing a new face under center when Week 1 of the regular season comes around. The same quarterback hasn’t started consecutive Week 1s since Andrew Luck did it from 2012-2016. Since 2017, Jacoby Brissett, Luck, Brissett, Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz and Matt Ryan have been the Week 1 starter for Indy. This year, it is shaping up to be the rookie Anthony Richardson or Gardner Minshew.

After a strong senior season at Florida, Richardson was drafted with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Minshew was initially a sixth round pick out of Washington State by the Jacksonville Jaguars, serving as a backup. He grew in popularity during “Minshew Mania” from his social media presence and spent last season as the backup on the Philadelphia Eagles.

2023 Colts Training Camp

QB Battle: Anthony Richardson vs. Gardner Minshew

Depth charts in the preseason really don’t matter other than to stir up conversations. Indianapolis has released its first unofficial depth chart on its team website and is listing both Richardson and Minshew as its QB1. Minshew is noted as being the more consistent quarterback, but the dynamic plays and upside belong to Richardson, per ESPN’s Stephen Holder.

Who has the edge? Interestingly, I truly think Richardson could win the training camp battle and not be the team’s Week 1 starter. They have a big game against the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the season, followed by the Houston Texans, Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Rams. Richardson could be the better quarterback option, but the team could go with the safety of Minshew to begin the year if they are still dealing with an uncertain Jonathan Taylor at running back. There’s so much at play with the Colts that at this point, I am only willing to say that I think Richardson starts more games this year due to his dual-threat ability.

Richardson did, however, get the Week 1 start in preseason. He had his fair share of rookie mistakes — including an ugly interception — but he handled himself well and the narrative would be a lot different if second-year receiver Alec Pierce hauled in a beautiful pass for a touchdown.

The Colts clearly want Richardson to take the job sooner than later.