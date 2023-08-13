NASCAR starting lineup: How Verizon 200 at the Brickyard odds moved after Daniel Suárez claimed Indianapolis pole

The NASCAR Cup Series has three races remaining before the playoffs, and Sunday brings the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Daniel Suárez and Tyler Reddick will lead the field off the starting line.

Suárez claimed his first pole of the season and third of his career in Saturday qualifying. He currently sits in 18th place, five points back of Ty Gibbs for the final playoff berth. Michael McDowell is two points ahead of Suárez and looking to climb into the playoff standings as well.

Defending race champ Tyler Reddick heads into race day as the favorite to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +330 after opening at +550. Martin Truex, Jr. opened as the favorite but slipped from +400 to +800 after finishing 12th in qualifying. Suárez improved from +1800 to +700 after claiming the pole.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.