NASCAR starting lineup: How Verizon 200 at the Brickyard odds moved after Daniel Suárez claimed Indianapolis pole

Daniel Suárez claimed his third career pole for Sunday’s road course race at the Brickyard.

By David Fucillo
Daniel Suarez, driver of the #99 Freeway.com Chevrolet, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 12, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series has three races remaining before the playoffs, and Sunday brings the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The green flag drops at 2:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Daniel Suárez and Tyler Reddick will lead the field off the starting line.

Suárez claimed his first pole of the season and third of his career in Saturday qualifying. He currently sits in 18th place, five points back of Ty Gibbs for the final playoff berth. Michael McDowell is two points ahead of Suárez and looking to climb into the playoff standings as well.

Defending race champ Tyler Reddick heads into race day as the favorite to repeat at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at +330 after opening at +550. Martin Truex, Jr. opened as the favorite but slipped from +400 to +800 after finishing 12th in qualifying. Suárez improved from +1800 to +700 after claiming the pole.

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard starting lineup + odds

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Daniel Suarez 99 +700 +1800
2 Tyler Reddick 45 +330 +550
3 Chase Elliott 9 +550 +750
4 Michael McDowell 34 +1200 +2800
5 Kyle Busch 8 +1400 +1000
6 Kyle Larson 5 +850 +1100
7 Christopher Bell 20 +1100 +1100
8 Shane Van Gisbergen 91 +1000 +1000
9 Alex Bowman 48 +2800 +6500
10 Ty Gibbs 54 +2800 +4000
11 Brodie Kostecki 33 +5500 +1800
12 Martin Truex Jr. 19 +800 +400
13 Chase Briscoe 14 +6500 +6000
14 Corey LaJoie 7 +30000 +30000
15 Justin Haley 31 +9000 +10000
16 Ryan Blaney 12 +5500 +4500
17 Chris Buescher 17 +3500 +2200
18 Joey Logano 22 +6000 +3500
19 Bubba Wallace 23 +15000 +30000
20 Austin Cindric 2 +3500 +2800
21 Ross Chastain 1 +5500 +2200
22 Brad Keselowski 6 +6500 +6500
23 Todd Gilliland 38 +10000 +15000
24 Harrison Burton 21 +40000 +30000
25 Denny Hamlin 11 +3500 +2200
26 AJ Allmendinger 16 +2000 +1600
27 Austin Dillon 3 +15000 +15000
28 Kamui Kobayashi 67 +10000 +8000
29 Andy Lally 51 +90000 +100000
30 Ryan Preece 41 +25000 +30000
31 Jenson Button 15 +40000 +10000
32 Josh Bilicki 78 +90000 +100000
33 Aric Almirola 10 +40000 +25000
34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 +20000 +30000
35 Ty Dillon 77 +90000 +100000
36 Erik Jones 43 +40000 +15000
37 Mike Rockenfeller 42 +25000 N/A
38 Kevin Harvick 4 +8000 +6500
39 William Byron 24 +5500 +2200

