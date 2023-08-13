How to watch NASCAR’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard via live stream

NASCAR heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race will take place on Sunday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. The Verizon 200 replaced the Brickyard 400 in 2021. Last year’s winner, Tyler Reddick, returns to race this year. Reddick finished the race in 2:40:18 in 2022.

Qualifying and practice rounds will take place on Saturday beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET. This year, Martin Truex, Jr. enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +400, followed by Reddick at +550.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard live stream

Date: Sunday, August 13

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup