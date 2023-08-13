How to watch NASCAR’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard via live stream

NASCAR heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race will take place on Sunday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. The Verizon 200 replaced the Brickyard 400 in 2021. Last year’s winner, Tyler Reddick, returns to race this year. Reddick finished the race in 2:40:18 in 2022.
Qualifying and practice rounds will take place on Saturday beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET. This year, Martin Truex, Jr. enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +400, followed by Reddick at +550.
If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.
Verizon 200 at the Brickyard live stream
Date: Sunday, August 13
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App
Starting lineup
2023 Verizon 200 starting lineup
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|Pos.
|Driver
|Car #
|1
|Daniel Suarez
|99
|2
|Tyler Reddick
|45
|3
|Chase Elliott
|9
|4
|Michael McDowell
|34
|5
|Kyle Busch
|8
|6
|Kyle Larson
|5
|7
|Christopher Bell
|20
|8
|Shane Van Gisbergen
|91
|9
|Alex Bowman
|48
|10
|Ty Gibbs
|54
|11
|Brodie Kostecki
|33
|12
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|13
|Chase Briscoe
|14
|14
|Corey LaJoie
|7
|15
|Justin Haley
|31
|16
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|17
|Chris Buescher
|17
|18
|Joey Logano
|22
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|23
|20
|Austin Cindric
|2
|21
|Ross Chastain
|1
|22
|Brad Keselowski
|6
|23
|Todd Gilliland
|38
|24
|Harrison Burton
|21
|25
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|26
|AJ Allmendinger
|16
|27
|Austin Dillon
|3
|28
|Kamui Kobayashi
|67
|29
|Andy Lally
|51
|30
|Ryan Preece
|41
|31
|Jenson Button
|15
|32
|Josh Bilicki
|78
|33
|Aric Almirola
|10
|34
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|35
|Ty Dillon
|77
|36
|Erik Jones
|43
|37
|Mike Rockenfeller
|42
|38
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|39
|William Byron
|24