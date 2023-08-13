 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

How to watch NASCAR’s Verizon 200 at the Brickyard via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course via live online stream.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway this week for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard. The race will take place on Sunday, August 13 at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. The Verizon 200 replaced the Brickyard 400 in 2021. Last year’s winner, Tyler Reddick, returns to race this year. Reddick finished the race in 2:40:18 in 2022.

Qualifying and practice rounds will take place on Saturday beginning at 11:35 a.m. ET. This year, Martin Truex, Jr. enters as the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He is installed at +400, followed by Reddick at +550.

If you are not in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports or use one of their apps. It will require a cable login with access. If you don’t have a cable login, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the race.

Verizon 200 at the Brickyard live stream

Date: Sunday, August 13
Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

Starting lineup

2023 Verizon 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Daniel Suarez 99
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Chase Elliott 9
4 Michael McDowell 34
5 Kyle Busch 8
6 Kyle Larson 5
7 Christopher Bell 20
8 Shane Van Gisbergen 91
9 Alex Bowman 48
10 Ty Gibbs 54
11 Brodie Kostecki 33
12 Martin Truex Jr. 19
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Corey LaJoie 7
15 Justin Haley 31
16 Ryan Blaney 12
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Joey Logano 22
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Austin Cindric 2
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Brad Keselowski 6
23 Todd Gilliland 38
24 Harrison Burton 21
25 Denny Hamlin 11
26 AJ Allmendinger 16
27 Austin Dillon 3
28 Kamui Kobayashi 67
29 Andy Lally 51
30 Ryan Preece 41
31 Jenson Button 15
32 Josh Bilicki 78
33 Aric Almirola 10
34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Erik Jones 43
37 Mike Rockenfeller 42
38 Kevin Harvick 4
39 William Byron 24

More From DraftKings Network