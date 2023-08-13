 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What time is the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and how long will the race last?

If you’re wondering when the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard will start or how long it will last, we’ve got you covered.

By Grace McDermott
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, August 13 with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 82 laps around a 2.439 mile-course laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

The Verizon 200 replaced the Brickyard 400 in 2021. Both races since then have been extended due to NASCAR Overtime. AJ Allmendinger won the 2021 race in 3:20:59 (231.705 mi) and Tyler Reddick won the 2022 race in 2:40:18 (209.754 mi).

Martin Truex, Jr., who currently leads the board in Cup Series standings, is the favorite to win this weekend’s race. He is installed at +400, followed by Reddick at +550. After the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, just two races remain before the Cup Series playoffs begin.

2023 Verizon 200 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Daniel Suarez 99
2 Tyler Reddick 45
3 Chase Elliott 9
4 Michael McDowell 34
5 Kyle Busch 8
6 Kyle Larson 5
7 Christopher Bell 20
8 Shane Van Gisbergen 91
9 Alex Bowman 48
10 Ty Gibbs 54
11 Brodie Kostecki 33
12 Martin Truex Jr. 19
13 Chase Briscoe 14
14 Corey LaJoie 7
15 Justin Haley 31
16 Ryan Blaney 12
17 Chris Buescher 17
18 Joey Logano 22
19 Bubba Wallace 23
20 Austin Cindric 2
21 Ross Chastain 1
22 Brad Keselowski 6
23 Todd Gilliland 38
24 Harrison Burton 21
25 Denny Hamlin 11
26 AJ Allmendinger 16
27 Austin Dillon 3
28 Kamui Kobayashi 67
29 Andy Lally 51
30 Ryan Preece 41
31 Jenson Button 15
32 Josh Bilicki 78
33 Aric Almirola 10
34 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47
35 Ty Dillon 77
36 Erik Jones 43
37 Mike Rockenfeller 42
38 Kevin Harvick 4
39 William Byron 24

