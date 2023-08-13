What time is the 2023 Verizon 200 at the Brickyard and how long will the race last?

The NASCAR Cup Series is back in action on Sunday, August 13 with the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. The race starts at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air on NBC. You can watch a live stream on NBC Sports Live. The race is 82 laps around a 2.439 mile-course laps and usually lasts just at or under three hours.

The Verizon 200 replaced the Brickyard 400 in 2021. Both races since then have been extended due to NASCAR Overtime. AJ Allmendinger won the 2021 race in 3:20:59 (231.705 mi) and Tyler Reddick won the 2022 race in 2:40:18 (209.754 mi).

Martin Truex, Jr., who currently leads the board in Cup Series standings, is the favorite to win this weekend’s race. He is installed at +400, followed by Reddick at +550. After the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, just two races remain before the Cup Series playoffs begin.