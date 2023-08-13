Showdown DFS picks for 49ers vs. Raiders in Week 1 of NFL preseason

The San Francisco 49ers and Las Vegas Raiders will face off at Allegiant Stadium in the final game of Week 1 in the NFL preseason. Kick off is set for 4 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

49ers vs. Raiders: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Sam Darnold, QB, San Francisco 49ers — $11,400

In an interview with KNBR, Kyle Shanahan said that Darnold would play in the second half of their first preseason game. The quarterback situation is tricky in San Francisco because you don't know what to expect from anybody with injuries. Darnold isn't great, but has served as a starting quarterback in the NFL. He will be facing backups in the second half and should have some success in this matchup. He’s also battling for a spot in this quarterback room, so he will have to perform well.

Daniel Carlson, K, Las Vegas Raiders — $11,400

Carlson is the only kicker on the Raiders depth chart which means he will be the one kicking field goals and extra points for the entire game. DFS for preseason is tough because you don't know how long guys will play, but kickers are good plays because they will be used throughout the entire game. I would expect three to four kicking opportunities from Carlson in this one between extra points and field goals.

Value Plays

Zamir White, RB, Las Vegas Raiders — $7,600

The Raiders will want to get White a ton of reps as there is a chance he is their RB1 when Week 1 of the regular season comes. Josh Jacobs will likely report back by then, but the Raiders want to be ready for anything. White is a solid backup and they had high hopes for him when drafting him in the 4th round of the 2022 NFL Draft. I think he plays the majority of the first half and gets a good amount of touches.

Tyrion Davis-Price, RB, San Fransisco — $7,600

Davis-Price has been having a stellar camp thus far and is being viewed as a true competitor to Elijah Mitchell for RB2 in San Francisco. In the 2022 NFL Draft, the 49ers drafted Davis-Price in the 3rd round. He had a quiet rookie season, but will get some opportunity in 2023. He doesn't have a consistent spot in the RB rotation right now and will have to earn it in the preseason. I would expect to see him a ton in this matchup.