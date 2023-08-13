Showdown DFS picks for Chiefs vs. Saints in Week 1 of NFL preseason

The Kansas City Chiefs will travel to take on the New Orleans Saints on the final day of Week 1 in the NFL preseason. It’s aways tough to know what to expect in NFL preseason as coaches are looking for scenarios beyond just winning a football game, and nobody knows entirely who will play or how much. Both Andy Reid and Dennis Allen announced that their starters will play, so I would expect to see them for the first quarter. Kick off is set for 1 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network.

Chiefs vs. Saints: DraftKings Showdown DFS strategy

Captain’s chair picks

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs — $11,400

Taking Mahomes is tough because we know he won't play more than a quarter, however he could throw for two touchdowns in his short time on the field. He will not just be handing the ball off and I would expect us to see some electrifying plays from that offense. Playing him in the captain’s chair is a risk, but worth it with his ability.

Jake Haener, QB, New Orleans Saints — $11,400

We know Derek Carr and Jameis Winston will get their first half snaps, but I expect Haener to play a sizable portion of the second half. The Saints drafted him in the fourth round and want to see what they have with him in NFL action. When he is on the field, I expect them to be throwing the ball a ton. He should have some talent on the field with him in guys like A.T. Perry, Bryan Edwards, James Washington, etc. I expect him to score the most daily fantasy points of the Saints quarterbacks.

Value Plays

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs — $7,600

I would expect to see a healthy dose of Edwards-Helaire in the backfield Sunday. He hasn't been what the Chiefs expected after taking him in the first round. Heading into this training camp, he’s been listed as RB2 or even RB3 on some Chiefs depth charts. These games will be where he has the ability to battle for his spot and maybe even a spot on this roster. We should see him run hard tonight and find himself in the end zone at least once.

Harrison Butker, K, Chiefs — $7,600

Preseason is always tough because we don't know how long guys are playing and what they will do in their limited time. Kickers are typically the only players who play full games as not many teams have multiple on their roster. Butker is a reliable kicker in the NFL and should have a healthy amount of opportunity in this matchup here. The Chiefs will move the ball handily against this Saints defense, so I would expect three field goal opportunities and multiple extra points as well.