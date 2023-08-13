How much will the winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship receive in 2023

The FedEx St. Jude Championship heads into its final round on Sunday. Because the field is made up of just 70 golfers, there was no cut after 36 holes, so everyone is competing for all four days for the grand prize.

The winner of the championship earns $3.6 million of a $20 million purse. The runner-up gets $2.18 million, and the third-place finisher takes home $1.38 million. The winning golfer will also earn 2,000 FedExCup points — 1,500 more than the winner of a standard tournament. This will set him up nicely for the TOUR Championship, which awards players starting strokes based on FedExCup standings. The winner of the TOUR Championship takes home a whopping $18 million.

The 50 top-ranked golfers in FedExCup standings will head to the next round of the playoffs, the BMW Championship. All 70 players at the St. Jude Championship are exempt for full-field PGA TOUR events in 2024, and the 50 that advance are exempt for all full-field events and designated events next season.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship: