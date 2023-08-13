 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How much will the winner of the FedEx St. Jude Championship receive in 2023

We take a look at the purse and winner's share for this year’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, taking place in Memphis, Tennessee.

By Grace McDermott
FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The FedEx St. Jude Championship heads into its final round on Sunday. Because the field is made up of just 70 golfers, there was no cut after 36 holes, so everyone is competing for all four days for the grand prize.

The winner of the championship earns $3.6 million of a $20 million purse. The runner-up gets $2.18 million, and the third-place finisher takes home $1.38 million. The winning golfer will also earn 2,000 FedExCup points — 1,500 more than the winner of a standard tournament. This will set him up nicely for the TOUR Championship, which awards players starting strokes based on FedExCup standings. The winner of the TOUR Championship takes home a whopping $18 million.

The 50 top-ranked golfers in FedExCup standings will head to the next round of the playoffs, the BMW Championship. All 70 players at the St. Jude Championship are exempt for full-field PGA TOUR events in 2024, and the 50 that advance are exempt for all full-field events and designated events next season.

Here’s the complete prize money breakdown for the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship:

St. Jude Winnings

Total Prize Money $20,000,000
1st $3,600,000
2nd $2,180,000
3rd $1,218,000
4th $980,000
5th $820,000
6th $725,000
7th $675,000
8th $625,000
9th $585,000
10th $545,000
11th $505,000
12th $465,000
13th $425,000
14th $385,000
15th $365,000
16th $345,000
17th $325,000
18th $305,000
19th $285,000
20th $265,000
21st $245,000
22nd $225,000
23rd $209,000
24th $193,000
25th $177,000
26th $161,000
27th $155,000
28th $149,000
29th $143,000
30th $137,000
31st $131,000
32nd $125,000
33rd $119,000
34th $114,000
35th $109,000
36th $104,000
37th $99,000
38th $95,000
39th $91,000
40th $87,000
41st $83,000
42nd $79,000
43rd $75,000
44th $71,000
45th $67,000
46th $63,000
47th $59,000
48th $55,800
49th $53,000
50th $51,400
51st $50,200
52nd $49,000
53rd $48,200
54th $47,400
55th $47,000
56th $46,600
57th $46,200
58th $45,800
59th $45,400
60th $45,000
61st $44,600
62nd $44,200
63rd $43,800
64th $43,400
65th $43,000

