NFL DFS targets, values for Sunday’s slate in Week 1 of preseason

We have come to the final games of Week 1 in the NFL preseason. We’ll see two games on Sunday, with both airing on NFL Network. The Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints is set for 1 p.m. ET while the San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders is set for 4 p.m. ET. The reigning Super Bowl champions facing the Saints should be an interesting matchup as the Chiefs are set as the underdogs.

Here, we’ll break down some of our favorite DFS plays for Sunday’s slate in Week 1 of the NFL preseason for classic games.

Top plays

Sam Darnold, San Francisco 49ers vs. Las Vegas Raiders ($5,500) — Darnold will be battling for the backup quarterback spot in San Francisco. If Lance struggles and Purdy has any flare-ups with his elbow, Darold could somehow end up starting for Kyle Shanahan. I would expect him to get a healthy dose of reps in his preseason debut with the 49ers.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints ($5,500) — Edwards-Helaire hasn't lived up to the draft-hype. The Chiefs selected him in the first round and injuries and performance have kept him from living up to expectations. Isiah Pacheco and Jerick McKinnon look like RB1 and RB2 in Kansas City right now and Edwards-Helaire will have to earn his role back. I would expect to see him a good amount throughout this game as he is battling for a spot.

Values

Bryan Edwards, New Orleans Saints vs. Kansas City Chiefs ($5,500) — Edwards had a ton of hype coming out of South Carolina and early on with the Raiders. He didn’t end up doing much in his time there or with the Falcons, but will now have a new look with the Saints. He’ll be battling for a spot in the wide receiver room and should play a healthy amount in this matchup.

Zamir White, Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers ($5,500) — With the uncertainties surrounding Josh Jacobs, White could end up the RB1 in Las Vegas. When they drafted him last season, they had high hopes for him. He hasn't done much for them so far, but it’s tough when you have one of the leading rushers in the NFL ahead of you. Look for White to get a ton of touches as they need to prepare him to be RB1 until Jacobs returns.

Richie James, Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints ($5,500) — James has a great skillset and it should complement the Chiefs passing game well. He doesn't have a set spot in the wide receiver rotation just yet, so I would expect him to get an increased number of snaps in this game. He could also return punts which gives some upside if he can break one for a touchdown. I would expect him to see a healthy amount of targets tonight and make the most of them.