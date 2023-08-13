Who is the Raiders starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off an underwhelming 6-11 season in which they finished third in the AFC West and failed to return to the postseason. With head coach Josh McDaniels heading into year two of his tenure, the organization rehauled the roster to add players that both fit and are familiar with McDaniel’s system. The foremost addition they made was adding quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo in free agency, who succeeds Derek Carr as the starter in Sin City.

Raiders starting quarterback: Jimmy Garoppolo

Garoppolo is the starter under center for the Raiders after agreeing to a three-year, roughly $72 million contract with Las Vegas in the offseason. At 31 years old, Garoppolo is coming off a 2,437 passing-yard season with the 49ers, while having thrown 16 touchdowns and just four interceptions in 11 games. The veteran quarterback reunites with head coach Josh McDaniels, who was his offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016 during their days in New England.

Las Vegas brought in Garoppolo given his track record as a winner, and while he’s benefited from playing on more than a few well-rounded rosters, he brings a sense of security and ball protection when it comes to playing efficiently in the pocket. Throughout his career, Garoppolo boasts a 40-17 record with a 67.6 completion percentage and an average of 8.3 yards per attempt.

Who is Jimmy Garopollo’s backup on the Raiders QB depth chart?

Another former Patriot will back up Garoppolo on the depth chart in veteran quarterback Brian Hoyer. Hoyer agreed to a two-year deal for roughly $4.5 million in free agency, giving the Raiders another signal-caller that has ample experience with New England’s offensive scheme. Throughout his 15-year career, Hoyer spent eight seasons with the Patriots and is another name that has familiarity with McDaniels’ playcalling.