Who is the Chiefs’ starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

The Kansas City Chiefs enter 2023 with few concerns. As the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Chiefs have plenty working in their favor from last year’s squad and have several areas where organic improvement looks possible. That includes pieces of the offense that tore apart opponents again in 2022.

And, of course, everything the Chiefs do centers around their superstar quarterback.

Chiefs starting quarterback: Patrick Mahomes

Despite Patrick Mahomes beginning the 2023 season at just 27 years old, the list of quarterbacks that match or exceed his career accomplishments is a short one. Mahomes already owns two league MVP awards, two Super Bowl rings, and two Super Bowl MVP awards. Every signal-caller with a comparable or better résumé either has already retired or will do so over the next few years. Though Mahomes could play for another decade or more, he has already stamped his ticket to Canton.

Even so, Mahomes might still have untapped potential. Though he already has a strong command of head coach Andy Reid’s offense, even the all-time great quarterbacks don’t hit their mental peaks until their 30s. Could Mahomes become an Aaron Rodgers-like master of drawing opponents offsides? Might Mahomes match Drew Brees’ supercomputer football brain? Will Mahomes literally break the laws of physics? Nothing seems off the table for the Chiefs’ signal-caller.

Who is Patrick Mahomes’ backup on the Chiefs’ QB depth chart?

Blaine Gabbert spent the past three season backing up Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so he knows a thing or two about working behind a future Hall of Famer. He’ll do so in Kansas City with Mahomes, likely only seeing the field in garbage time or following an injury to the starter.