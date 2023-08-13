Who is the 49ers starting and backup quarterbacks for fantasy football in 2023?

After seeing their magical season end in the NFC Championship game, the San Francisco 49ers will look to make a run for the Super Bowl in 2023 with a clear answer at the quarterback spot. After their need for a long-term signal-caller stifled the organization for years, San Francisco may have found their solution in Brock Purdy. After being thrust into the fire in light of injuries to the quarterback room, Purdy looked poised and played efficiently at the helm of Kyle Shanahan’s offense last year.

49ers starting quarterback: Brock Purdy

Following a highly efficient rookie campaign in San Francisco, Brock Purdy returns as the solidified starter at quarterback for the 49ers. Though there were questions about Purdy’s return to the field after surgery on the UCL in his throwing elbow, he has rehabbed his way back. Purdy avoided the PUP list to start training camp and has been getting the majority of first team snaps ahead of Trey Lance and Sam Darnold.

With an early season-ending injury to Lance, Purdy then took over for an injured Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 12. From there on he led the 49ers to six straight wins to close out the regular season, and went so far as to lead them to the NFC Championship before suffering his elbow injury. Purdy ended his rookie campaign by throwing for 1,374 yards with 13 touchdowns and four interceptions while remaining undefeated as a starter in the regular season.

Who is Brock Purdy’s backup on the 49ers QB depth chart?

Lance and the newly-added Darnold will likely compete for the backup role throughout camp, with the latter sitting at the number two spot on the current depth chart. Lance is reportedly feeling as good as ever as he comes off ankle surgery, and he brings an added advantage of athleticism to the quarterback room. Darnold, in his own right, brings five seasons' worth of veteran experience after playing for both the New York Jets and the Carolina Panthers.