Who is the Saints starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The New Orleans Saints have questions that need to be addressed regarding their backfield for the 2023 NFL season. Alvin Kamara is coming off of a season recording a team-high in rushing yards (897) and attempts (223), while the Saints’ ultimate gadget weapon Taysom Hill followed with 96 carries for 575 yards, and led with seven rushing touchdowns. We likely won’t see this movie again in the upcoming campaign, as New Orleans acquired some talented RBs this offseason who are geared up to make a significant impact.

Saints starting running back: Alvin Kamara

Kamara is one of the more dicey fantasy options for 2023. He has received a three-game suspension for a 2022 incident in Las Vegas. That aside, his fantasy production has fallen the past two seasons. There seems to be more risk than reward when it comes to drafting him. That said, his current sixth-round ADP could hold some value, especially for managers enticed by the Saints’ recent additions in the backfield. Looking at a potential committee taking shape in New Orleans, there are reasons to buy low on Kamara as a high-upside pick.

Who is Kamara’s backup on the Saints RB depth chart?

The likely starter while Kamara is suspended is Jamaal Williams. The team almost added Kareem Hunt, but that fell through and so Williams arrives after a 13-touchdown season splitting work with D’Andre Swift in Detroit. He could be an ideal fantasy target if he assumes RB1 duties with Kamara sidelined, but he’ll also have some competition with Saints 2023 third-round draft pick Kendre Miller and veteran Dwayne Washington.