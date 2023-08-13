Who is the Chiefs starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

Despite being a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Isiah Pacheco broke onto the scene as the eventual starting running back for the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only did the rookie claim the top spot on the depth chart, but he was clutch down the stretch, including some very strong efforts to help the Chiefs march through the playoffs and win the Super Bowl.

Chiefs starting running back: Isiah Pacheco

Between his aggressive running style and high-motor Pacheco won over the Kansas City coaches and fans early on. The rookie posted 830 rushing yards on 170 carries and five scores in the regular season. However, Pacheco really came through when the Chiefs needed him the most in the postseason, taking 37 carries for 197 yards and one touchdown (in the Super Bowl) across three playoff games.

Who is Isiah Pacheco’s backup on the Chiefs RB depth chart?

As it stands, Jerick McKinnon is expected to be the RB2 for the Chiefs. McKinnon came on down the stretch last year, especially as a receiver while finishing with 56 catches for 512 yards. The veteran is change-of-pace, third down type of running back.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, formerly the starter, is listed as RB3 on the depth chart. He sustained an injury in Week 11 last year and went on injured reserve. However, Edwards-Helaire was starting to lose carries to Pacheco/McKinnon prior to the injury. In his last three games, he only had six carries for 14 yards with one reception. He will likely take a backseat to that duo to start the 2023 season as well.