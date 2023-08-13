Who is the 49ers starting running back for fantasy football in 2023?

The San Francisco 49ers made one of the biggest midseason trades in recent years when they swapped a handful of draft picks to the Carolina Panthers in October 2022 to bring in running back Christian McCaffrey. The Niners finished the regular season with 10 straight wins and got within spitting distance of the Super Bowl.

For fantasy football managers, the team’s acquisition of McCaffrey marked a new era for a Kyle Shanahan-led team, some stability at the running back position. Now, heading into the 2023 season, McCaffrey will lead the Niners’ backfield. However, given his recent injury history, it’s worth getting to know the other names backing him up this season.

49ers starting running back: Christian McCaffrey

Despite playing just 11 games with the 49ers last season, McCaffrey led the team with 159 rushing attempts for 746 yards and six touchdowns. He added another 464 yards and four touchdowns on 52 receptions.

Prior to last season, injuries limited McCaffrey to just 10 games in two seasons. He managed to suit up for all 17 games last year, between the Panthers and the 49ers, but dealt with knee and calf issues down the stretch and into the playoffs.

This will be McCaffrey’s seventh season in the NFL and his first real shot at a Super Bowl. He turned 27 years old in June, which is up there for someone with his playing style, but hardly makes him over the hill. He’ll be a worth first-round pick in fantasy football drafts this year, but it’ll be a good idea to know who his backups will be.

Who is Christian McCaffrey’s backup on the 49ers RB depth chart?

That job will go to Elijah Mitchell. Injuries took a heavy toll on Mitchell last season, who made two separate stints on the injured reserve list, costing him 12 games. He still managed two touchdowns and 279 yards on 45 carries in limited action in 2022. As a rookie in 2021, he rolled up 963 yards and five touchdowns on 207 rushing attempts in 11 games. He’s one of the better backups in the NFL, and even with a healthy McCaffrey, he should still see regular work this season.

Behind McCaffrey and Mitchell, Jordan Mason and Tyrian Davis-Price will battle it out in camp this year for the third spot on the depth chart.