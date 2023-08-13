Who is the Saints’ starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

The New Orleans Saints didn’t exactly hit a hard reset this offseason, but they will look noticeably different on offense in 2023. Former Las Vegas Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr will line up under center while wideout Michael Thomas appears ready to fully return to action after a two-year injury odyssey that limited him to just three games and 16 receptions.

But around those changes, the Saints will have some returning production, including at the tight-end position.

Saints starting tight end: Juwan Johnson

After a few mostly quiet years in New Orleans, Juwan Johnson emerged as one of the top receiving options on the offense. He did so after shifting positions, moving to tight end officially in 2022. Johnson’s 508 receiving yards and seven touchdowns finished behind only breakout rookie Chris Olave and do-everything weapon Taysom Hill, respectively.

Even with Olave and Hill both back for 2023, Johnson’s workload could and probably should increase following his stellar performance last season.

Who is Juwan Johnson’s backup on the Saints’ TE depth chart?

In terms of snaps at the position, Foster Moreau should see the most action behind Johnson. That comes with somewhat of a caveat as Moreau received a diagnosis of Hodgkin’s Lymphoma back in March. Though he said his cancer has entered “full remission” earlier in July, it could realistically take some time before he fully recovers from a football perspective.

Taysom Hill will qualify as a tight end for fantasy purposes, but he is more of a utility player across numerous positions. The team also brought back old friend Jimmy Graham, but don’t expect much from him in the waning days of his career.