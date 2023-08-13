Who is the 49ers starting tight end for fantasy football in 2023?

While the 49ers quarterback situation is still unsettled, one thing that is settled is the team’s tight end situation. For the past five seasons, tight end George Kittle has been the sun with which the 49ers offense revolves around, and for good reason.

49ers starting tight end: George Kittle

Kittle, who is entering his age-29 season, was a fifth round draft pick in 2017. It didn’t take long for him to assert his presence in the NFL after that, however, as he tallied 1,377 receiving yards (a career-high) in 2018 before allying 1,053 yards in 2019. While Kittle has delay with injuries over the three seasons since, he’s still been one of the most dynamic tight ends in the NFL, and tallied a career-high 11 touchdowns last season despite missing the first two weeks of the season and having to deal with a quarterback carousel. He holds the 49ers record for most receiving yards in a game by a tight end (210), and holds the distinction of being the first tight end to lead the NFL in yards after the catch (870).

Who is George Kittle’s backup on the 49ers TE depth chart?

As mentioned above, Kittle has dealt with injuries over the past three seasons, so it’s important to know the names behind him.

Kittle’s direct backup is rookie Cameron Latu, who the 49ers selected in the 3rd round of this year’s draft (Kittle was a 5th round pick back in 2017). Like Kittle, Latu is a dynamic tight end (he set a new Alabama record for TDs by a tight end in 2021). Kyle Shanahan has an offense designed around getting tight ends in space, so it wouldn’t be a surprise for the team to run some plays built around Latu.

After Latu, the team has Charlie Woerner (who hasn’t caught a pass since 2021) and Ross Dwelley. Dwelley caught three passes for 105 yards and a touchdown last year, but will be a depth option behind Latu.