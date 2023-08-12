Report: Sixers end trade talks surrounding James Harden, hope to make things work with star guard this season

The Philadelphia 76ers have ended trade negotiations surrounding James Harden, according to Adrian Wojnarowski. Harden opted into his deal for the 2023-24 season with the assumption the team would work with him on a trade, and the Los Angeles Clippers were reportedly his preferred landing spot. According to Wojnarowski, the teams did have some dialogue but the Sixers were not getting what they wanted in return for a guard they consider a star.

ESPN Sources: The 76ers have ended trade talks on guard James Harden and plan to bring him back to training camp for start of the season. The Sixers had periodic offseason conversations with the Clippers — Harden’s desired destination — but no traction on a deal materialized. pic.twitter.com/sJwXMsBYKW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2023

The 76ers, with reigning league MVP Joel Embiid at the center of the roster, believe they are a championship-caliber team with Harden around. Of course, this doesn’t mean the guard will be willing to stick around and try to make things work. Harden showed up to Houston training camp out of shape while he tried to get out of that situation, and ultimately got his wish when he was sent to the Nets. If he pulls a stunt like that here, the 76ers will likely have to find a way to get something back for him to avoid wasting what looks to be another solid year from Embiid.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the 76ers are +1500 to win the NBA title this upcoming season.