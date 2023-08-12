How to watch AEW Collision via live stream for August 12 episode

AEW Collision returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC.

We’re just over two weeks out from the All In pay-per-view in London and the road to that monumental show brings us to the historic Greensboro Coliseum this evening. Three matches have been announced for tonight’s show, including a big time showdown for the Trios titles.

How to watch AEW Collision

Date: Saturday, August 12

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, NC

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Collision

The main event of tonight’s show will feature the House of Black putting the AEW World Trios Championship on the line against FTR and CM Punk. ‘CMFTR’ have had their hands full in the buildup to All In and will try to acquire some more gold on their way to the ppv.

In the main event of last week’s show, Punk successfully defended his “real world title” against Ricky Starks with Ricky Steamboat as the special enforcer. After the match, Starks attacked Steamboat before being chased off by Punk, an indicator that their feud isn’t over. Also on that show, FTR successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Big Bill and Brian Cage and afterwards, issued a challenge to the Young Bucks for a title match at All In. We’ll see if Punk and FTR can knock off the long-reigning trios champs here.

Also on the show, TBS Champion Kris Statlander will team with Willow Nightingale to take on Mercedes Martinez and Diamante. The Acclaimed will be in action for the first time since Billy Gunn retired and we’ll also hear from Ricky Starks about the aforementioned attack on Ricky Steamboat.