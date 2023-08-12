Ravens look to win 24th straight preseason game when they face Eagles on Saturday, August 12

The Baltimore Ravens are known for dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson and winning the 2012 Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers. While it flies under the radar, Baltimore has a claim to being the greatest preseason football team of all time. They have won 23 preseason games in a row, but the impressive streak doesn’t stop there.

Baltimore’s outright win streak began on August 7, 2013. Sure, the preseason games don’t matter, but the money that bettors can place on the games certainly does. While the win streak is certainly impressive, the Ravens' success against the spread deserves its own mention. They are 26-6 against the spread in their last 31 preseason games. Baltimore has won their last 14 preseason games by an average of 14 points and seven straight games when they are underdogs.

There are several approaches for a team to take when tackling the preseason. 30 teams now play only three games, and evaluating depth is typically the number one priority. This likely isn’t lost on Baltimore, but there is a sense that head coach John Harbaugh wants to instill a winning mentality early.

On Saturday, the Ravens will take on the Philadelphia Eagles. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland is set for 7 p.m. ET and will air on NFL Network. As of this writing, the Ravens are the 5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 36, with Baltimore installed as the -205 moneyline favorites and Philadelphia as the +170 underdogs.