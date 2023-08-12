Opening odds for Australia vs. England matchup in World Cup 2023 semifinal

Co-hosts Australia will face England in the semifinal of the 2023 women’s World Cup with a spot in the final on the line. Neither team has ever made a World Cup final in the competition’s history, so this will be a historic match for both sides. Here’s a look at the opening odds for the contest courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Australia vs. England moneyline odds (regular time)

Australia: +250

Draw: +195

England: +120

Early pick: Draw +195

Both sides have been solid in attack, although England’s defense is more likely to hold up against Australia after the Matildas failed to score on France. However, Australia goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold has also been excellent in the knockout round. With the home crowd behind them, I’d expect the Australian side to stay in this contest even if England score the first goal. A draw in regular time seems like the best bet.

Australia vs. England odds to advance

Australia: TBD

England: TBD

Early pick: England

Unfortunately for Australia, I think the magical run ends here. England are the more talented, slightly more experienced team overall and have played in these matches before. They should have enough knowledge about how to advance and handle the moment, while Australia could show some rare nerves in extra time and a potential penalty shootout. England should advance to the final.