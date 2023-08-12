Who will England play in semifinal of World Cup 2023?

For the third consecutive women’s World Cup, England will be heading to the semifinal round after defeating Colombia 2-1 in the quarterfinal. England have not won a semifinal game in the previous two instances, and will hope to make their first-ever final when they take the pitch next. Here’s a look at who they’ll play in the next round.

England gets to face co-host Australia, who are flying high after a nerve-wracking shootout win over France in the quarterfinal. The Matildas are still using star striker Sam Kerr off the bench, although the additional rest might mean she’ll get the start. England are likely to be favored in this match but it’ll be a tough contest with the crowd heavily leaning towards Australia.

The winner of this match will make their first-ever final in women’s World Cup history, as neither England nor Australia have reached the last match of the tournament.