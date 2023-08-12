Who will Australia play in semifinal of World Cup 2023?

The dream remains alive for host nation Australia. The Matildas beat France on penalties to secure the upset. Australia was a +260 underdog coming into the match, but they managed to get the win in a dramatic 7-6 penalties session.

Australia will face the winner of the Colombia-England match that immediately followed their win. These squads have never faced in the World Cup and none of the three have ever appeared in the finals. The semifinal match will take place on Wednesday, August 16 at Stadium Australia in Sydney. It will kick off at 6 a.m. ET on Fox.

Prior to this tournament, Australia had never advanced past the Round of 16. This year, they advanced out of the group stage with wins over Ireland and Canada. In the Round of 16, they beat Denmark 2-0.