Picks, predictions for Cubs vs. Blue Jays on Saturday, August 12

The Chicago Cubs take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the econd game of a three-game series on Saturday, August 12. First pitch is scheduled for 3:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre. Justin Steele (13-3, 2.68 ERA)will take the mound for the Cubs, and Chris Bassitt (11-6, 3.87 ERA) will pitch for the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays are -115 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Cubs coming in at -105. The total is set at 8.5.

Cubs-Blue Jays picks: Saturday, August 12th

Injury report

Cubs

Out: SP Marcus Stroman (hip), RP Brad Boxberger (forearm), RP Brandon Hughes (hip)

Blue Jays

Day to day: C Danny Jansen (hand)

Out: RP Jordan Romano (back), SS Bo Bichette (knee), OF Kevin Kiermaier (elbow), RP Trevor Richards (neck)

Starting pitchers

Justin Steele vs. Chris Bassitt

Steele looked very solid in June and July, and finished July with an ERA of 2.59. However, his August has gotten off to a somewhat shakier start. In his two starts this month, Steele has amassed 11.1 innings on the mound and has allowed six earned runs in that time frame. His strikeout numbers have looked good, though, as he has recorded 13 Ks in two games.

Bassitt has just one start under his belt this month. He lasted seven innings on the road against the Red Sox, keeping them to one earned run and recording six strikeouts and three walks. In his most recent home start, he allowed four earned runs in six innings against the Orioles, recording seven strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

The teams added up eight runs on Friday. The Blue Jays have seen a dip in runs per game lately, adding up just six over their last four games. While the Cubs have been hitting big, both of these pitchers should be solid. I’ll take a lower-scoring option for this afternoon.

Pick: Under 8.5

Moneyline pick

The Cubs won the first game of the series, 6-2. The Northsiders have been on quite the hot streak this month as they aim for a Wild Card spot or even the NL Central title. The Blue Jays sit seven games behind the leader in the AL East. Steele has been a great piece of the rotation this season for Chicago, and I like his chances here — in fact, the Cubs have won four games in a row with Steele on the mound. Bassitt has seen some ups and downs this season, and with the way the Cubs are playing right now, I think they move the series to 2-0.

Pick: Cubs -105