Picks, predictions for Tigers vs. Red Sox on Saturday, August 12

The Detroit Tigers take on the Boston Red Sox in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, August 12. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from Fenway Park. Matt Manning (3-4, 5.06 ERA) will take the mound for the Tigers, and Brayan Bello (8-6, 3.64 ERA) will pitch for the Red Sox.

The Red Sox are -205 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Tigers coming in at +170. The total is set at 10.

Tigers-Red Sox picks: Saturday, August 12th

Injury report

Tigers

Out: RP Will Vest (knee), RP Mason Englert (hip)

Red Sox

Day to day: 3B/DH Justin Turner (heel)

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (elbow), SP Tanner Houck (facial fracture), RP Joely Rodriguez (hip), SP/RP Corey Kluber (shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Brayan Bello vs. Matt Manning

Bello saw his ERA steadily rise throughout all of July and even the start of August. However, in his latest outing, he allowed just one earned run in 6.2 innings against the Royals. Bello also allowed six hits and recorded two strikeouts, so that was largely due to the help of his defense. Before that, he allowed four earned runs in six innings against the Mariners, striking out seven batters.

Manning has been struggling in August. He started things off on the road against the Pirates, conceding four earned runs in six innings and recording six strikeouts. In his latest start, he let up eight runs, six of them earned, in 5.2 innings against the Rays at home. He struck out just three batters.

Over/Under pick

The total of Friday’s game was seven. Detroit ranks second-to-last in runs per game, and Boston ranks 10th in MLB. However, the Tigers have averaged more than the Sox in their last few games. It’s a high total for today, but with a struggling Manning on the mound going up against Bello, who relies heavily on his surrounding defense for outs, I like the over.

Pick: Over 10

Moneyline pick

The Red Sox won the first game of the series, 5-2. The Sox sit 10 games back from the lead in the AL East, and the Tigers are seven back from the lead in the AL Central. The Tigers have been showing signs of life lately, but with Manning on the mound, I have to go with Boston. Manning has seriously struggled recently, and the right-hander will make it a field day for Boston’s leftie-heavy lineup. I’ll take the home team.

Pick: Red Sox -205