Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Marlins on Saturday, August 12

The New York Yankees take on the Miami Marlins in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, August 12. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m. ET from LoanDepot Park. Michael King (3-4, 2.88 ERA) will take the mound for the Yankees, and Sandy Alcantara (4-10, 4.28 ERA) will pitch for the Marlins.

The Marlins are -166 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Yankees coming in at +140. The total is set at 8.

Yankees-Marlins picks: Saturday, August 12th

Injury report

Yankees

Day to day: INF DJ LeMahieu (calf)

Out: SP Carlos Rodon (hamstring), 1B Anthony Rizzo (post-concussion symptoms), 3B Josh Donaldson (calf)

Marlins

Out: RP JT Chargois (ribs)

Starting pitchers

Sandy Alcantara vs. Michael King

Alcantara had a solid July, watching his ERA steadily decrease over the month. He finished things off last month with a full nine innings against the Rays, allowing just one run and five hits. To start off August, he kept the Phillies runless over eight innings, recording five strikeouts. In his latest start, though, he conceded four earned runs in six innings against the Rangers.

King has not started a game all season, and has made it past the three-inning mark just once this year, so we can expect this to be a bullpen game for the Yankees. King recorded five strikeouts and allowed zero runs in his latest outing, which lasted 2.2 innings against the White Sox. The Yankees’ bullpen ERA is 3.17, the best in the League.

Over/Under pick

The Marlins and Yankees both rank in the bottom half in MLB in runs per game, and I think the under will hit here. The Marlins haven’t been scoring big lately, and face off against a strong Yankees bullpen. The Yankees have been inconsistent with their high-scoring games and just had one on Friday, which tells me they likely won’t today.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

The Yankees won the first game of the series, 9-4. The Marlins recently won their first series since July against the Reds and sit 14.5 games back from the lead in the NL East. The Yankees dropped their last series to the White Sox and sit at the very bottom of AL East standings. Alcantara had a tough start to the season, but has looked more consistent as of late and could limit this Yankees lineup on his home field.

Pick: Marlins -166