Picks, predictions for Twins vs. Phillies on Saturday, August 12

The Minnesota Twins take on the Philadelphia Phillies in the second game of a three-game series on Saturday, August 12. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. ET from Citizens Bank Park. Pablo Lopez (7-6, 3.81 ERA) will take the mound for the Twins, and Taijuan Walker (13-4, 3.98 ERA) will pitch for the Phillies.

The Twins are -118 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the Phillies coming in at -102. The total is set at 9.

Twins-Phillies picks: Saturday, August 12th

Injury report

Twins

Day to day: INF Donovan Solano (knee)

Out: 3B Royce Lewis (oblique), 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (shoulder), DH Byron Buxton (hamstring), SP Joe Ryan (groin), 1B/3B Jose Miranda (shoulder), RP Brock Stewart (elbow)

Phillies

Out: RP Jose Alvarado (elbow), OF Christian Pache (elbow), OF Brandon Marsh (knee)

Starting pitchers

Taijuan Walker vs. Pablo Lopez

Walker allowed four earned runs in seven innings against the Royals in his latest start. Before that, he faced the Marlins and let up two earned run over 6.2 innings on the mound, recording four strikeouts.

Lopez has been phenomenal this month. In back-to-back road starts, he has amassed 13 innings this August and has allowed just one earned run in that time frame. Over the two games, he conceded nine hits and recorded 13 strikeouts.

Over/Under pick

Friday’s total was 15 after the Phillies ran away with it, but I don’t think we’ll see that again today. The Twins’ offense has not been anything special lately, averaging 1.75 runs per game over their last four games. and Lopez should be able to significantly slow down the Philadelphia offense here. I’ll take the under.

Pick: Under 9

Moneyline pick

The Phillies won the first game of the series, 13-2. The Twins sit atop the AL Central, and the Phillies are 9.5 games back from the leader of the NL East. With the way Lopez has been playing this month — and especially considering that both starts were on the road — I like the Twins here. Lopez will be the perfect response to stopping this successful Phillies batting lineup. The Twins should be able to grab enough run support off Walker to take this one.

Pick: Twins -118